Liverpool are reportedly looking at a potential summer transfer window deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho due to doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The England international has been a world class performer for Dortmund in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Sancho has been strongly linked with Manchester United by the Daily Star recently, with their report claiming he could be on the move for around £80million this summer.

Still, it now seems Liverpool are in the running as well due to concerns that Salah wants to leave the club, according to Christian Falk in conversation with Bild.

Falk suggests Salah is thinking about moving on, and Sancho could be an ideal replacement at Anfield, though this would undoubtedly be bad news for Man Utd, who also need to strengthen their attack.

Both these clubs have had disappointing seasons in their own way and Sancho could make all the difference when it comes to closing the gap on Manchester City next year.

Providing an update on the situation, Falk said: “That is indeed, true, Liverpool are looking at Sancho again.

“He is on the list, especially because they don’t know what will happen with Salah, who is always a bit on the move and thinking about a transfer.

“Chelsea are also very interested, as we have reported, and also Spain lures him again and again.

“If Salah were to be sold or he says he doesn’t want to be at the club anymore then there would surely be movement on Sancho with Liverpool.”