Manchester United star shows class with heartfelt message to FA Cup winners Leicester City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has shown his class with a heartfelt tribute to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as Leicester City won the FA Cup final against Chelsea yesterday.

Srivaddhanaprabha was the owner of Leicester from 2010 until his tragic death in 2018 when he was killed in a helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium.

Maguire will no doubt remember that sad day well from his time at Leicester, and he made the point of mentioning Srivaddhanaprabha in this classy Instagram post below…

Youri Tielemans scored the winner against Chelsea at Wembley to give Leicester their first ever FA Cup win.

This comes five years after Leicester shocked world football by winning the Premier League title, and it seems clear the club are still very much going places under Brendan Rodgers.

Maguire left Leicester for Man Utd in the summer of 2019 and is yet to win a trophy at Old Trafford, so it shows his character that he was able to congratulate his old club, even though he missed out on the chance to share in their success.

