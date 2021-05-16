Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores yet another fine goal for Barcelona in what could be his final appearance at the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Celta Vigo in this afternoon’s La Liga clash, putting away a neat header.

Watch the Messi goal video below, with the Argentine making no mistake with a well-taken header into the far corner…

It’s surreal to think this, but it may well be that Messi is playing his last game at the Nou Camp as a Barca player today, as he is yet to sign a new contract with the club he’s spent his entire career at.

Messi will have one more game to play this season, with Barcelona away at Eibar on the final day of the Spanish season.

If this is to be Messi’s last goal at the Nou Camp, it was another top class effort.

  1. Abraham Abraham says:
    May 16, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Goat

