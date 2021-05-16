Real Madrid identify three main candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up three potential candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager, including another club legend.

It’s been a difficult season for Los Blancos and it seems Zidane’s future is increasingly in doubt, with Raul currently looking the favourite to take his place in the Madrid dugout, according to Marca.

Raul has done fine work with Real Madrid’s reserve team, and it seems he could now follow in the footsteps of Zidane, who also managed Castilla before taking over the senior side.

Real look in need of a change and Raul could be a popular choice with fans, though more experienced figures like Massimiliano Allegri and Joachim Low are also in the frame, according to Marca.

It will be interesting to see who Florentino Perez goes for, but either way it seems certain that change is needed to freshen things up at the Bernabeu.

Real were beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals and are up against it in the race for the La Liga title this year, with inner-city rivals Atletico Madrid the favourites to get their hands on the trophy.

