Top manager held Real Madrid talks “this week”, ready to accept job over Serie A clubs

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly held talks with Real Madrid this week, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian tactician has been out of work for some time, but seems keen on potentially replacing Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Allegri could be an ideal upgrade on Zidane after his struggles with Madrid this season, with the experienced 53-year-old winning plenty of honours at his previous clubs.

Despite Zidane also proving a big success at Real for much of his time in charge of the club, it seems like something needs to change after the team’s recent struggles.

Expectations are high in the Spanish capital, and it seems increasingly like Zidane is struggling to live up to those expectations in this difficult post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, with other key players in the team also now ageing and possibly looking in need of being replaced soon.

