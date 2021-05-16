Video: Too easy for West Brom as Hal Robson-Kanu scores opening goal against Liverpool

Liverpool have gone behind to a Hal Robson-Kanu goal for West Brom in this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hawthorns.

The Reds won’t be at all happy with this sloppy defending which made it far too easy for Robson-Kanu to race through and slot home for the team that’s already been relegated from the top flight this term…

Pictures courtesy of Canal Plus

Liverpool enjoyed a 4-2 win away to Manchester United in their last game, so should really be doing better against a team like West Brom.

Chelsea’s recent defeat to Arsenal also gives Jurgen Klopp’s side hope in the race for the top four, but at the moment they’re throwing that hope away.