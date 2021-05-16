Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah flashes in superbly-taken equaliser for Liverpool against West Brom

Liverpool FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah has equalised for Liverpool against West Brom in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Hal Robson-Kanu had given the Baggies the lead, but Salah has finished well after a Sadio Mane pass to make it 1-1 and revive the Reds’ top four hopes…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

It’s a great finish by Salah, who now has 31 goals in all competitions this term and has gone level with Harry Kane with 22 in the Premier League.

Kane scored for Spurs in their game against Wolves earlier, but Salah is doing his best to keep the race for the Golden Boot competitive.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.