Video: Mohamed Salah flashes in superbly-taken equaliser for Liverpool against West Brom

Mohamed Salah has equalised for Liverpool against West Brom in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Hal Robson-Kanu had given the Baggies the lead, but Salah has finished well after a Sadio Mane pass to make it 1-1 and revive the Reds’ top four hopes…

MO SALAH GOAL pic.twitter.com/GbVtuBVTi3 — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) May 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

It’s a great finish by Salah, who now has 31 goals in all competitions this term and has gone level with Harry Kane with 22 in the Premier League.

Kane scored for Spurs in their game against Wolves earlier, but Salah is doing his best to keep the race for the Golden Boot competitive.