Stripper party turns sour as mum of Man City and England star Phil Foden leaves woman battered and bruised in fight

According to the Sun, the mother of Manchester City and England sensation Phil Foden was involved in a ‘alcohol-fuelled’ fight that left another woman with two black eyes and bite marks.

Phil’s mother, Claire, ended up in a brawl at a house in Stockport, Manchester, when tensions rose after she asked Katie Skitt for a cigarette.

The 41-year-old mother of England’s most exciting talent in years had a few drinks inside her and the argument spilled out into the street.

The Sun show that 32-year-old Katie was left with two black eyes, whilst they add the mother-of-one was covered in blood and had to have a tetanus jab for bite marks to both her stomach and face.

Here is what a source told the Sun on the dispute:

“Claire was at a party for a female pal’s birthday and was having a great time. It all kicked off just after the male stripper had done a turn.”

“Claire asked Katie for a cigarette, but what happened next is unclear as the Prosecco had been flowing.”

“Lots of people got involved. It was like something from an episode of Shameless. There was hair pulling, scratching and punching.”

It’s also claimed via a friend of Katie that the lady who looks to have come off much worse in the fight doesn’t wish to see her young son whilst she’s covered in her injuries, leaving her ‘very scared’.

This isn’t the kind of press that Foden wants – or deserves, as he prepares for the Champions League final in just under two weeks time and then a big summer with the Three Lions.

Foden has gone from strength to strength this season, the 20-year-old has cemented himself as one of the world’s best young players and most exciting to watch.

The attacking midfielder’s important role for City this term have also seen Foden emerge as a key player for the England national team ahead of the Euros.