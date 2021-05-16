Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, despite him also being offered to Liverpool.

The 35-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Villa Park and it seems he’s close to agreeing on a move to Man Utd, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils could do with a new backup ‘keeper, and Heaton is a proven, experienced Premier League player who could surely do a job as a squad player for a bigger club.

Liverpool might well have benefited from bringing in Heaton, with the Mail claiming they’re also on the hunt for a backup ‘keeper this summer, but it seems they’re going to miss out on this one in particular.

It remains to be seen who else the Reds might turn to, but it could be a good move for them to look into similar experienced players who might be available on the cheap.

Having said that, it didn’t work out too well for them in the past when they signed a similar player in the form of Adrian, who has often struggled when called to fill in for Alisson in goal.

