(Video) Chelsea loanee scores his first goal for 1136 days before discussing Blues future post-match

Chelsea will finally allow midfielder Marco van Ginkel leave the club at the end of the season, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

Elfrink, who writes for both Eindhovens Dagblad and AD Sportwereld, two major media publications in the Netherlands, ought to be pretty clued in when it comes to matters relating to PSV Eindhoven, where van Ginkel has spent the best part of his Chelsea career.

After an anterior cruciate ligament rupture against Swindon Town saw van Ginkel’s debut campaign as a Chelsea player brought to an end, and loan moves to AC Milan and Stoke City didn’t prove fruitful, the former Vitesse Arnhem man decided to return to Eredivisie.

van Ginkel has won two league titles with PSV, captaining them to one of them, but has also spent significant periods out of the game with career threatening knee injuries.

Now 28-years-old, van Ginkel is fit, and firing, having scored PSV’s only goal of the game during their 1-1 draw with Utrecht this afternoon, a left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Marco van Ginkel nyekor lagi untuk PSV setelah terakhir pada 2018.pic.twitter.com/IpJtqjp6jJ — Eredivisie Indonesia (@eredivisie_indo) May 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

MORE: Chelsea “very interested” in ambitious Liverpool transfer raid

A fit van Ginkel is an asset for any side, so you’d imagine PSV Eindhoven would be keen to keep him around. Still, quizzed post-match van Ginkel revealed that even he doesn’t know where he will be playing next season.

The midfielder, who was bought by Chelsea in the summer of 2013, but has only ever made four appearances for the Blues, has revealed (in Dutch) that he is yet to hear from his parent club.

Speelt Marco van Ginkel volgend seizoen voor PSV? ”Ik heb nog niks gehoord van Chelsea” pic.twitter.com/L5aK4DtRpG — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) May 16, 2021

This comes on the same day that the aforementioned Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has claimed that Chelsea will not be offering van Ginkel an extension, meaning he will be a free agent by the start of July.

Whether that is the case or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but Chelsea must now be realising that it’d be pointless exercise to keep him on their books instead of letting him move on with his career.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news