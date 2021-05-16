Menu

Video: Emotional Liverpool hero Alisson sheds a tear and hugs Jurgen Klopp after scoring dramatic winner

An emotional Alisson Becker was in tears at the full-time whistle after his 94th minute goal kept Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Alisson has endured a difficult season on a professional and personal level, with Liverpool falling far below the standards they set last campaign and the Brazilian losing his father.

Though nothing can undo the pain that he has gone through over the last few months, a winning goal at the Hawthorns to keep Liverpool’s top four hopes alive is not going to hurt.

Alisson rose above the Baggies defence to head home into the back of Sam Johnstone’s net, and unsurprisingly, he was overwhelmed with emotion at the full-time whistle.

Alisson Becker scored a 94th minute header to secure a Liverpool victory over West Brom.

Whether it be the fact he was Liverpool’s hero on the day, or thought of how proud his father would be of him, Alisson broke down in tears on the field at full-time.

What a man – and what a moment.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

