Video: Harry Kane puts Conor Coady on his backside and keeps his cool to give Tottenham lead over Wolves

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead over Wolves on the stroke of half-time, with Ryan Mason’s men hoping to keep their Champions League dream alive.

While they would need an almost unprecedented amount of fortune go their way, there is still a mathematical route into the Champions League for Tottenham.

There is also the consideration that their Europa League status for next campaign is not assured, with Everton, Arsenal and West Ham also vying for European football.

MORE: (Photo) Dele Alli caught snogging Pep Guardiola’s daughter in snap that’ll enrage Man City boss

Tottenham needed to beat a stubborn Wolves side in North London to keep themselves on the right track, and courtesy of talisman Harry Kane, there’s in the driving seat.

Kane raced through on goal, left international teammate Conor Coady on his back-side and found the finish, scoring his 22nd goal of the Premier League season.

Harry Kane gives Tottenham a 1-0 lead just before half-time. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #TOTWOL here: https://t.co/zWh1JaDh1p

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/YDMsHHwgC6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Gareth Southgate will be delighted to see Kane fit and firing ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament this summer – especially after his injury scare a few weeks back.

The hunt for European football is still very much on for Spurs, and they have Kane, in no small part, to thank for that.

Click here for more of the latest Tottenham news