Menu

Video: Harry Kane puts Conor Coady on his backside and keeps his cool to give Tottenham lead over Wolves

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead over Wolves on the stroke of half-time, with Ryan Mason’s men hoping to keep their Champions League dream alive.

While they would need an almost unprecedented amount of fortune go their way, there is still a mathematical route into the Champions League for Tottenham.

There is also the consideration that their Europa League status for next campaign is not assured, with Everton, Arsenal and West Ham also vying for European football.

MORE: (Photo) Dele Alli caught snogging Pep Guardiola’s daughter in snap that’ll enrage Man City boss

Harry Kane gives Tottenham the lead after leaving Conor Coady and Rui Patricio in his wake.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool were offered free transfer of English ace before rivals Man United verbally agreed deal in potentially big missed opportunity for Reds
Liverpool target La Liga free agent as Reds prepare contingency plans in case of contract rejection
Bittersweet for Chelsea as Youri Tielemans continued trend Eden Hazard set with FA Cup final winner for Leicester

Tottenham needed to beat a stubborn Wolves side in North London to keep themselves on the right track, and courtesy of talisman Harry Kane, there’s in the driving seat.

Kane raced through on goal, left international teammate Conor Coady on his back-side and found the finish, scoring his 22nd goal of the Premier League season.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Gareth Southgate will be delighted to see Kane fit and firing ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament this summer – especially after his injury scare a few weeks back.

The hunt for European football is still very much on for Spurs, and they have Kane, in no small part, to thank for that.

Click here for more of the latest Tottenham news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.