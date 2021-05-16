Menu

Video: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reacts quickest to double Tottenham’s lead after poor Rui Patricio goalkeeping

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Tottenham have doubled their lead over Wolves through an unlikely source, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Spurs took the lead in the contest on the stroke of half-time, with Harry Kane having scored his 22nd goal of the Premier League season.

Kane found himself bearing down on goal, left Conor Coady eating the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf and beat Rui Patricio.

That put Kane one goal clear of Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot, with Liverpool to play later this afternoon.

One man who isn’t in the race to win any goal-scoring awards is Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, whose only goal for Spurs prior to today game against Liverpool, of all sides.

MORE: Video: Harry Kane puts Conor Coady on his backside and keeps his cool to give Tottenham lead over Wolves

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane puts Conor Coady on his backside and keeps his cool to give Tottenham lead over Wolves
Liverpool were offered free transfer of English ace before rivals Man United verbally agreed deal in potentially big missed opportunity for Reds
Liverpool target La Liga free agent as Reds prepare contingency plans in case of contract rejection

He’s now added another to his collection, with the Denmark international being the quickest to react after Gareth Bale’s effort was parried out by Patricio.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

The Portuguese goalkeeper should have done a lot better, but credit to Højbjerg nonetheless for being on hand to finish.

Click here for more of the latest Tottenham news

More Stories Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.