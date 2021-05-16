Video: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reacts quickest to double Tottenham’s lead after poor Rui Patricio goalkeeping

Tottenham have doubled their lead over Wolves through an unlikely source, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Spurs took the lead in the contest on the stroke of half-time, with Harry Kane having scored his 22nd goal of the Premier League season.

Kane found himself bearing down on goal, left Conor Coady eating the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf and beat Rui Patricio.

That put Kane one goal clear of Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot, with Liverpool to play later this afternoon.

One man who isn’t in the race to win any goal-scoring awards is Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, whose only goal for Spurs prior to today game against Liverpool, of all sides.

He’s now added another to his collection, with the Denmark international being the quickest to react after Gareth Bale’s effort was parried out by Patricio.

The Portuguese goalkeeper should have done a lot better, but credit to Højbjerg nonetheless for being on hand to finish.

