Video: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores 94th minute winner in legendary Premier League moment

GOALKEEPER ALISSON BECKER HAS SAVED LIVERPOOL’S SEASON – WITH A 94TH MINUTE HEADED GOAL.

Liverpool were being held by West Brom as the game headed into the final seconds, with Jurgen Klopp’s men’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League fading fast.

One last corner, one last attack, one last opportunity for Liverpool to save their season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold swung it in, Alisson Becker rises high, makes the connection, with his header flying past Sam Johnstone and into the back of the net.

Have you ever seen anything quite like it in the Premier League?

Alisson has not only provided one of the moments of the Premier League season, but he’s also kept Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Chelsea host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Defeat for either side would provide the Reds with an opportunity for them to take fourth spot.

And they have their goalkeeper to thank for it…

