Menu

Video: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho provides silky assist for Dortmund teammate Marco Reus

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho was at his very best in providing an assist for Borussia Dortmund teammate Marco Reus this evening.

As was reported by Eurosport earlier in the week, Man United are more confident than ever that they will be successful in their pursuit of Sancho this summer.

The former Manchester City academy star may well be playing his football at Old Trafford in the summer.

Eurosport reported that Man United are hoping Dortmund will drop their €100M valuation of the winger.

MORE: Manchester United linked with summer move for €70M-rated PSG defender

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho remains a top target for Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Emotional Liverpool hero Alisson sheds a tear and hugs Jurgen Klopp after scoring dramatic winner
Video: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores 94th minute winner in legendary Premier League moment
Video: Gary Lineker sends emotional message to his late father after Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Though, if the club are in any need of reminding why Sancho is valued so highly, the 21-year-old has provided it this evening.

Sancho’s electrifying footwork was too much for the Mainz defence to handle, with the United target taking on the defence before putting it on a place for Marco Reus.

Edinson Cavani must be watching Sancho’s play in the build up and be left foaming at the mouth…

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Jadon Sancho Marco Reus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.