Video: Manchester United target Jadon Sancho provides silky assist for Dortmund teammate Marco Reus

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho was at his very best in providing an assist for Borussia Dortmund teammate Marco Reus this evening.

As was reported by Eurosport earlier in the week, Man United are more confident than ever that they will be successful in their pursuit of Sancho this summer.

The former Manchester City academy star may well be playing his football at Old Trafford in the summer.

Eurosport reported that Man United are hoping Dortmund will drop their €100M valuation of the winger.

MORE: Manchester United linked with summer move for €70M-rated PSG defender

Though, if the club are in any need of reminding why Sancho is valued so highly, the 21-year-old has provided it this evening.

Sancho’s electrifying footwork was too much for the Mainz defence to handle, with the United target taking on the defence before putting it on a place for Marco Reus.

Edinson Cavani must be watching Sancho’s play in the build up and be left foaming at the mouth…

How good is Jadon Sancho ? Wonderful touch, silky feet, and another assist for the Star Boy ?? pic.twitter.com/Q0lHAyaMAM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news