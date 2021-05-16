Video: Luis Suarez scores dramatic winner for Atletico Madrid to put them on verge of La Liga title

What on Earth is going on in La Liga? Luis Suarez has just scored the goal which puts Atletico Madrid on the verge of winning the title, when a few minutes prior it looked as though Real would win it.

With Real Madrid leading by a goal, with Nacho having found the back of the net, Atletico Madrid knew that they needed to score, but it was their opponents, Osasuna, who got on the scoresheet.

With 15 minutes to go in the contest, Atletico looked as though they were going to surrender the rival to their city rivals, but Renan Lodi pulled one back to give them hope.

A draw will have put Atletico level on points with Real heading into the final day, but Los Blancos have the superior head-to-head record, having beaten them 2-0 back in December.

Diego Simeone will have known a point would not do. Atletico needed to win.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Luis Suarez found the back of the net in the 88th minute to ensure all three points would be taken by Atletico, putting them within one win of the title.

Absolute scenes.

LUIS SUAREZ MAKES IT 2-1! ?? What a dramatic turnaround for Atleti and they control their own title destiny again! ? pic.twitter.com/n1DTMMumDt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 16, 2021

It’s heartbreak for Real Madrid, but they’ve scuppered several opportunities to go top. Zinedine Zidane, if he were to be honest with himself, would admit that they only have themselves to blame.

The final match day of the season looks like this:

Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid v Villarreal

You DON’T want to miss it…

