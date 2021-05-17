Menu

Stat: Arsenal do one thing less than any other team in Europe’s big five leagues and it makes so much sense

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s become a bit of a stereotype that Arsenal are a soft touch, and sometimes that can feel a little unfair.

And yet, here we have it in black and white – the stats show the Gunners foul less often than ANY team in Europe’s big five leagues…

This certainly points towards a lack of aggression from Arsenal, but then other more successful teams like Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Rangers also rank high.

Should Arsenal rough their opponents up a bit more, or is it other areas they need to improve in?

