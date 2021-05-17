Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just shared with his massive following on social media that Julian Draxler has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler’s previous deal was set to expire this summer but Romano notes that a contract until June of 2024 has now been signed by the attacking midfielder.

This will serve as a blow to Arsenal’s transfer hopes, Fussball Transfers reported last month that Draxler was on a list of potential incomings for the Gunners this summer.

Saber Desfarges was also spot on with his update eight days ago, with the journalist then stating that Draxler’s new deal will include a pay cut and now reporting that an official announcement is in the works.

Julian Draxler will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2024 – the new contract has been signed, Draxler has accepted the proposal since 10 days. ?? #PSG PSG are also working to sign Moise Kean – Everton are keen to sell him, but only for €45/50m proposal. ? #EFC https://t.co/2DxS0uRzvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

?? Julian Draxler vient de s’engager pour 3 nouvelles saisons au PSG.

L’officialisation est dans les tuyaux, comme annoncée par @parisunited6 https://t.co/MKuWS8bfVk — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) May 17, 2021

Draxler is a player that has been linked with Arsenal for some time now, dating back to his emergence in his homeland of Germany, with the ace actually admitting he rejected the Gunners in the past (BBC).

The 27-year-old hasn’t really lived up to the superstar potential that was attached to his name when he broke through at Schalke, but he’s still went on to be a useful player for top European sides.

Draxler has made 174 appearances since he joined the Parisians in January 2017, with the Germany international playing all across the midfielder over this period of time.

The playmaker has seen most of his action as a winger this term, rather than as an attack-minded No.8 or No.10, which would’ve made him a versatile option for a team like Arsenal.

Considering that Mikel Arteta will lose gifted Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard at the end of the season, it seems as though the Gunners will need to recruit another attacking midfielder this summer.

Draxler represented an experienced option that still has a lot to prove, but PSG have sealed a renewal with the German before any other clubs could swoop for a potentially bargain free transfer.