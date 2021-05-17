‘Very sad’ Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman enduring period of mental distress

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly very sad. Poor bloke.

Koeman, who is overseeing his debut campaign as Barcelona manager, saw their title hopes crushed with a defeat to Celta Vigo last time around.

While this is a transition season for Barca, and winning the title would have been an overachievement, the way in which they scuppered their chance will have been tough for him to take.

As is the case at a club like Barcelona, with the expectations that it brings, Koeman’s job is far from secure, even if this campaign has not been that bad.

He has endured a great deal, and it’s now unclear if he’s even in the right frame of mind to lead the club into another season.

According to COPE, Koeman is enduring a sad and difficult period mentally at current.

Ronald Koeman is very sad emotionally. [cope] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 17, 2021

As much as we wouldn’t want to see Koeman lose his job, he may well need a period away from the game to reflect and recuperate.

The Dutchman is clearly a good manager, he’s proven that, but taking charge at a club of Barca’s stature can be draining.

Koeman may have just reached the end of his tether.

