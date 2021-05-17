Menu

‘Very sad’ Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman enduring period of mental distress

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly very sad. Poor bloke.

Koeman, who is overseeing his debut campaign as Barcelona manager, saw their title hopes crushed with a defeat to Celta Vigo last time around.

While this is a transition season for Barca, and winning the title would have been an overachievement, the way in which they scuppered their chance will have been tough for him to take.

As is the case at a club like Barcelona, with the expectations that it brings, Koeman’s job is far from secure, even if this campaign has not been that bad.

MORE: Barcelona star to undergo intervention procedure and will miss European Championship as a result

Ronald Koeman crossed arms for Barcelona

Ronald Koeman’s first season as Barcelona manager may well be his last.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea see £4m sale of out-of-favour star triggered with loan club’s achievement
Video: ‘Her Game Too’ movement goes viral on social media with big hitters throwing their weight behind the campaign
Chelsea great names two signings Tuchel needs, including one similar to club legend who “would be a dream alongside Kante”

He has endured a great deal, and it’s now unclear if he’s even in the right frame of mind to lead the club into another season.

According to COPE, Koeman is enduring a sad and difficult period mentally at current.

As much as we wouldn’t want to see Koeman lose his job, he may well need a period away from the game to reflect and recuperate.

The Dutchman is clearly a good manager, he’s proven that, but taking charge at a club of Barca’s stature can be draining.

Koeman may have just reached the end of his tether.

Click here for more of the latest Barcelona news

More Stories Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.