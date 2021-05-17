Boca Juniors club chief declares Manchester United ace will be in Argentina next year

Boca Juniors had aspirations of landing Manchester United FC striker Edinson Cavani this summer. However, that didn’t occur.

The 34-year-old decided to extend his contract with The Red Devils for another year as Cavani shows that he can still play in Europe at a high level.

Despite losing out on Cavani this summer, it won’t stop Boca Juniors from trying to land the Uruguay international. Juan Román Riquelme, the club’s Second Vice-President, spoke to TNT Sports (via Diario AS), where one of the topics of discussion was Cavani.

The Argentine media outlet wanted to know if they’ve abandoned that transfer target considering Boca Juniors can’t wait a year to bring the Manchester United forward as they need a striker this summer.

Nonetheless, Riquelme did reveal that he will remain patient and that Cavani will be with Boca Juniors next year.

“I think that next year, Cavani will be with us. One week ago he announced that he was continuing [with Manchester United]. He told us that he wants to come and has the doors open,” Riquelme said. “The only different thing that we offer [to Cavani] is that the court is move with people, but today, we don’t even have an audience, so we can’t offer him that.”

Cavani could remain with Manchester United to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup next year and perhaps depart for Argentina midway through this preparation.