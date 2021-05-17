Brighton name Yves Bissouma price amid transfer speculation

Brighton have reportedly told Arsenal and Liverpool how much they’ll need to pay to sign midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma, 24, joined Brighton in 2018 following a £15.2m move from French side Lille.

Since arriving on England’s south coast, the highly-rated defensive midfielder has gone on to feature in 94 matches, in all competitions.

Widely regarded as his side’s best performers, Bissouma has had a huge hand in Graham Potters’ men cementing their place among England’s top-flight for the last few seasons.

Recent reports have linked the Malian midfielder with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool as both sides look to bounce back following poor campaigns.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Sun, who claims Brighton have informed all interested clubs that they will not be letting Bissouma depart in the summer for less than £40m.