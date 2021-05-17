Menu

One source reckons Arsenal have no chance of completing ambitious transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been told they have no chance of sealing the transfer of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

That’s what David Ornstein claims to have heard when he was asked about the recent Camavinga to Arsenal transfer rumours by a fan in the comments section of his latest Athletic column.

MORE: Arsenal consider swoop for Premier League wonderkid

Camavinga is a huge prospect and would certainly be an ambitious signing by the Gunners, so it may have come as a surprise when he was recently linked with them by Le 10 Sport.

Ornstein seems to have rubbished the rumours, saying: “As far as I know there’s no chance (of Arsenal signing Camavinga).”

Arsenal fans may be disappointed, but surely not that surprised, with Camavinga always likely to have been a little out of their league.

rennes wonderkid camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Rennes

More Stories / Latest News
“Scrap it” – Chelsea legend furious as VAR denies Blues FA Cup final equaliser
Leeds United eye £21.5m in-form Serie A midfielder
Opinion: Southgate has earned the right to be backed over Alexander-Arnold’s potential England omission

The Frenchman is an elite prospect who will no doubt want to be playing in the Champions League and winning major trophies as soon as possible, and that doesn’t look likely to be happening at the Emirates Stadium any time soon.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.