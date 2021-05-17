Chelsea and Man City ready to pay €80m for transfer of want-away star

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

According to Todo Fichajes, the two Champions League finalists are on alert as it looks like Felix could be on the move after struggling under Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international has long been regarded as a top young talent, but it seems he isn’t quite the right fit for Simeone’s style of play and could leave in the near future.

Todo Fichajes claim, however, that Chelsea and Man City are only ready to pay around €80million to sign Felix, which would represent a big loss on the fee Atletico paid for him when they brought him in from Benfica.

Chelsea could do with bringing in new attacking players this summer after a worrying lack of goals has marred an otherwise impressive campaign.

Timo Werner hasn’t performed as expected up front, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also don’t look like being prolific scorers and have fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel.

Felix could help Chelsea in that department, though he’d also undoubtedly do a job at City as they prepare to bid farewell to Sergio Aguero.

The legendary Argentine is nearing the end of his contract and will be a tough act to follow at the Etihad Stadium, but Felix could do well under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

