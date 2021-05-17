Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has suggested that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel might rethink his tactics after back-to-back defeats in big games against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Tuchel’s side dominated both games but failed to create enough clear cut chances or take the opportunities that did come their way, leading to narrow 1-0 defeats on both occasions.

Chelsea have generally looked superb since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, but these results are a real warning shot for the team ahead of their huge game against Manchester City in the Champions League final later this month.

CFC fans will hope Tuchel can arrest this mini-slump, and Hudson thinks it may mean the German tactician changes something for the upcoming clash with City.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder also warned his old club that Pep Guardiola will be motivating his players not to suffer a third defeat in a row to Tuchel’s side.

“These two defeats will me a massive dent in confidence, whereas Manchester City will not want to lose three in a row to Chelsea – this will be their team-talk,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Tuchel will be rethinking after this performance. When you play the Tuchel way and win so many 1-0 matches, the odd one goes against you. Chelsea have been playing like that under Tuchel all the time but when you lose 1-0 you understand playing tight matches is a dangerous game, especially when you’re short of real fire power.

“You cannot afford to miss the chances Werner misses and then Havertz chipped Courtois all 6′ 6″ of him yet couldn’t get a simple chance on target with nobody near him against Arsenal.”