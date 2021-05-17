Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes worrying claim about Mason Mount’s form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Mason Mount is struggling to make the same kind of impact he normally would due to playing so many games.

Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea, but was not his usual self as the Blues were beaten by underdogs Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea could really do with the England international getting back to his best in time for the upcoming Champions League final clash with Manchester City, but Tuchel has suggested his influential star could do with a rest.

The German tactician is quoted by iNews as hinting he would’ve liked to rest Mount, whilst admitting the 22-year-old isn’t currently looking at the very top of his game.

“We tried to give him a little break because it was a lot after the [Real] Madrid games and in between, when it was so decisive for us,” Tuchel said.

“It was only two days break after the [Manchester] City game. We tried to make him rest to conserve his form. I agree he’s struggled a bit to have the same impact than he usually has.

“Today he wanted a bit too much too early in the game, he could have played with a bit more composure. But don’t forget, if it wasn’t for the save from Schmeichel, he’s the one who scores the equaliser.

“He’s always dangerous for us and we should be careful that we don’t over-expect from Mason that he’s the decisive player in every match.”

Chelsea have plenty of other attacking midfield options in their squad, but Mount has generally been the most consistent and convincing over the course of this campaign, so it’s hard for Tuchel to find time to rest him.

Even if the west London giants would like to put everything into preparing for the Champions League final, they’ve had the FA Cup to think about as well, while they also remain in the running for a top four spot.

