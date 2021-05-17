Chelsea interested in 18-year-old striker described as “similar to Damien Duff or Chris Waddle”

Chelsea are interested in signing Seb Drozd from non-league side Uxbridge, according to The Sun.

The Blues are notoriously big-spenders in the transfer market, but this transfer rumour is rather modest by their standards.

As much as improving Thomas Tuchel’s first-team squad will be the priority for Marina Granovskaia in the summer, laying the foundations for the future is equally as important.

Chelsea’s youth teams, whether they be the U16s, U18s or U21s have been up there with the best in Europe in recent campaigns.

As much as some of that can be attributed to the commitment to developing players from early teens and even younger, it’s also a result poaching exciting players from other clubs.

That’s where Seb Drozd, an 18-year-old striker for non-league side Uxbridge FC, comes in. The Sun report that Chelsea are keen on signing him this summer.

The Sun report that Drozd has been described as “similar to Damien Duff or Chris Waddle”, two players who enjoyed extremely successful careers in English football.

Chelsea will face competition from Bournemouth and Manchester City in the race to sign him, as per The Sun, but perhaps the option of staying in London will be an appealing one for the teen.

