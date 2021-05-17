The speculation surrounding a possible exit for Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer have quite literally been fuelled by some actions from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during the night.

Per Sempre Calcio have shared an exclusive video of Ronaldo’s cars being driven into a moving truck from Roclo Cargo, they note that the superstar is transporting seven of his cars away from Turin.

A blacked out Mercedes G-Wagon looks to be one of the vehicles that the 36-year-old is moving out with the help of a company from his homeland of Portugal.

Juventus have underperformed massively this season, their lengthy dominance in Serie A has been stopped and the Bianconeri are actually at risk of missing out on Champions League football.

See More: Brazilian football pundit states Flamengo ace is better penalty taker than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

ECCO IL VIDEO ESCLUSIVO: #Ronaldo assiste mentre le sue 7 macchine vengono caricate da una famosa ditta di traslochi portoghesi. Nel cuore della notte: come nel cuore della notte arrivarono 3 anni fa a Torino, precedendolo. pic.twitter.com/j3qeitNtPV — Persemprecalcio (@persemprecalcio) May 17, 2021

#CR7 trasloca le 7 supercar dal suo garage di Torino via Roclo Cargo, azienda trasporti di Lisbona ??? Vuol dire tutto? Vuol dire niente? ?

(Video @persemprecalcio) pic.twitter.com/qX9moM93mr — Giacomo Scutiero (@SCUtweet) May 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Major Barcelona star to undergo intervention procedure and will miss European Championship as a result Chelsea legend on how back-to-back defeats could affect Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League final preparation Arsenal miss chance to land star on free transfer as midfielder pens new three-year deal with European giants

Gazzetta dello Sport note that this could just be the occurrence of a usual routine ahead of the off-season, as Ronaldo would take his cars to wherever he spends his summer holidays.

But, it’s reiterated that the rumours of an exit persist. If Juventus don’t wish to keep Ronaldo beyond his current contract, this summer is their best chance at recouping some cash, otherwise they could lose the all-time great for free in just over a year’s time.

Per Sempre Calcio have also shared that this is a moment in which history is somewhat repeating itself, Ronaldo’s cars arrived in Turin in the middle of the night before his signing was sealed three years ago.