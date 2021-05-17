Flamengo club chief comments on the interest in their midfielder as Bidding war between Barcelona and Marseille ensues

Flamengo’s Gerson is beginning to draw interest once again from clubs in Europe, with Olympique Marseille being the latest club to submit an offer.

Last week, the French club sent a €25-million offer for the 23-year-old midfielder, per Foot Mercato. With interest in Gerson continuing to heat up, Flamengo club chief Marcos Braz spoke with Brazilian football journalist Renan Moura about the rumors.

“Monday or Tuesday maybe, we’ll see to talk. They know what Flamengo is; they know that recruiting a Flamengo player is difficult. Even Gerson was difficult to recruit; it was not easy, clearly not. He made a lot of efforts to come here, his father helped a lot, and he achieved great things here,” Braz said.

“Just by education, Bruno [Bruno Spindel, executive director of the club] like me must speak with other clubs, in Europe or around the world. We listen to everyone. This is the market. It’s our duty to talk to people; it’s part of the job.”

Flamengo appears they’re open to talking, especially should a club meet their asking price on their players. Marseille isn’t the only club that has reportedly made an offer for the player. Spanish media program El Chiringuito (via ESPN) stated that Flamengo’s Gerson would be heading to FC Barcelona.

The report states that the La Liga side offered around €25-million, but they appear to be in a bidding war with Marseille, who have reportedly provided a similar transfer sum for Gerson.

Flamengo might look to squeeze out a couple of more million euros, but if it’s a two-horse race, it will come down to which offer Gerson prefers.