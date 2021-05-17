It hasn’t even been a day since Gary Neville posted a rallying call on his social media to get those with an interest in having football independently regulated to sign a petition.

In a matter of hours, the petition has seen more than 85,000 people sign, which will mean that there’s some certainty to the matter being debated in parliament, given that only 100,000 signatures are needed to ensure that this occurs.

The Super League fiasco and the subsequent fall-out appears to be the driver for change, with Neville imploring fans of the beautiful game to make their voice heard.

Please see an Open Joint Letter https://t.co/O3eHaOJecN Please sign & share the petition to help create a fairer football for all https://t.co/fHrqDGhVKx Here’s my video for you to share if you like??@Carra23 @rioferdy5 @GaryLineker @laura_woodsy @JanAageFjortoft @henrywinter pic.twitter.com/Betpq9JvOm — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 17, 2021

The former England and Manchester United right-back suggests that there will never be a better time to push through an independent regulator, with supporters being at the forefront of the change.

Given that football was always known as the ‘working man’s game,’ Neville and his colleagues in this endeavour have clearly hit a sweet spot.