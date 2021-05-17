Harry Kane asks to leave Tottenham – Man United, Man City and Chelsea all make contact

Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave, with Man United, Man City and Chelsea already in touch with his representatives, according to Sky Sports.

Kane has arguably been the Premier League player of the season, but the best that Tottenham can hope for heading into the final two games of the season is Europa League qualification.

The England striker deserves better, everyone knows it, and clearly so does he.

Sky Sports report that Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave the club. Spurs are now thought to be actively in the market looking for a replacement for the 27-year-old.

#THFC are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication that the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 17, 2021

The report notes that Man United, Man City and Chelsea have all made contact with Kane’s camp to explore the possibility of signing him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kane is thought to want to remain in the Premier League and wants his future resolved BEFORE the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, meaning the next few weeks will be key.

Spurs fans have long feared the day that Kane says enough is enough, and it very much looks as though that day is here.

