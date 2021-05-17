Chelsea in talks over £51m transfer raid on FA Cup final opponents Leicester City

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a potential transfer deal for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer.

The England international would likely cost around £51million, and Chelsea are joined by Manchester City in targeting him as a potential summer target, according to Fichajes.

Maddison has often looked a top performer for Leicester, and it seems likely that he could earn himself a move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

Fichajes claim Chelsea are keen to land Maddison, and one imagines he could be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in the attacking midfield department.

Mason Mount has been a big success in Thomas Tuchel’s side of late, so the Blues might do well to land a similar style of player in the form of Maddison.

Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and Brendan Rodgers’ side are also closing in on a top four finish, securing Champions League football at the King Power Stadium for next season.

There seems little reason for the Foxes to sell a star player like Maddison, or for the 24-year-old to try and force a departure from a club who seem very much on the up.

That said, Leicester have often sold at least one big name each summer, with Ben Chilwell moving to Chelsea last summer, while N’Golo Kante was also poached by the west London giants in the past.

Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez are among other big names Leicester have ended up having to sell to bigger clubs after their success with the Midlands outfit.