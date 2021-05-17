Things move fast in football circles, and nowhere can that be seen better at present than at Barcelona who, despite the fact that the 2020/21 league season still has a game to run, are already scouting potential managerial candidates to replace Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman is a dead man walking after Barca blew the chance to take the title chase to the final weekend of the season.

A disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo followed on from the team dropping points at Levante and against Atletico Madrid. Not to mention the loss at home to Granada.

Ten points dropped in four games, which, had the matches been converted into victories, would’ve seen Barca as champions of the Spanish top-flight once more.

? Xavi arriba a Barcelona per començar les seves vacances Expectació a l’aeroport del Prat Més ? https://t.co/0TA9zNZg1Q pic.twitter.com/9dPy20vNGc — Esport3 (@esport3) May 17, 2021

Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona legend, was spotted with 22 suitcases heading to the city of Barcelona for a month long holiday, and it isn’t clear if his candidacy for the coach’s role at his former club has full support from the current board.

In any event, ESPN report that Joan Laporta will be sounding out candidates, but will not sack Koeman until he has a replacement lined up.