Leeds United have been dealt an encouraging transfer update on their interest in Hertha Berlin star Matheus Cunha, which first hit the headlines a few days ago, by Sky reporter Max Bielefeld.

Bielefeld, of Sky Sports Germany, reports that the 21-year-old may be available this summer and that Leeds are ‘following the player closely’ – and have been doing so for ‘months already’.

It’s added that the Peacocks will have to rival some big teams in Monaco from France and then Napoli and Atalanta from Italy for the exciting Brazilian.

Finally, Bielefeld has found that Hertha Berlin would part with Cunha for a fee of €30m (£25.7m).

If Leeds think that the masterful Raphinha is silky and entertaining, just take a look at some of his compatriot’s work, he earned a Puskas nomination for this and dazzled like this last summer.

Cunha hasn’t even been with Hertha for 18 months yet, after showing promise in Germany with RB Leipzig, but it appears as though his skills have caught the eye of some big sides.

The Brazil Under-23s international has chipped in with 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 appearances for Hertha, who finished 10th last season but sit 14th this term.

16 of Cunha’s goal contributions for Hertha have come this season so it’s clear that the attacker is kicking onto the next level right now.

Cunha’s versatility could also make him a very appealing option for the Yorkshire outfit, the Brazilian can play as a centre-forward, on either wing (most his action has come on the left this term) or as a No.10.

It would be exciting to see such a gifted player under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa, whilst Cunha partnering up with fellow countryman Raphinha could be a nightmare for other Premier League sides.