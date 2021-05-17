According to Football Factory, a weekly TV and Radio show devoted to Guinean football, Liverpool are not against the exit of the nation’s biggest football star, Naby Keita.

Football Factory claim that a side that are shaping up to be consistent rivals to Liverpool for a top four spot in Leicester have ‘checked’ with the Reds on Keita, as well as another PL side in Crystal Palace.

It’s added that Atletico Madrid are monitoring the central midfielder’s situation ‘closely’.

Keita joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018, after a deal was struck for his signature a year before, with the Independent’s findings showing that Reds parted with £52.75m to RB Leipzig for the ace.

Unfortunately, Keita has massively struggled to deliver on the high expectations, with the No.8 seriously hindered by constant injury troubles since he arrived at Anfield.

? Leicester and Crystal Palace have checked with Liverpool regarding Naby Keita’s situation.

Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely.

Liverpool would not be against a departure of the captain of Guinea ?? # FF224 #Noosecom #YNWA https://t.co/n3vwXt75Cl — sega diallo (@segadiallo) May 17, 2021

Keita made 33 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp in his debut campaign, 27 last term and only 16 this season – which he looks unlikely to add to before the 2020/21 season ends this week.

Perhaps it’s time for the Reds to cut their losses on Keita and offer the Guinea international the chance to get his career back on track elsewhere, but they’ll have to carefully consider potential suitors.

It may not be that wise to offload Keita to Leicester considering that the Foxes are emerging as a side that will continue to challenge for the top four should they keep hold of their stars in the next few years.

There’s no insight into what the Reds value the ace at either, so fans should hold fire until they offer their judgement on whether the club should offer Keita another chance or get rid.