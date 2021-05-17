Liverpool expected to complete major CB signing, says journalist

Liverpool are reportedly expected to eventually complete a transfer deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Speaking in the comments section on his latest column in The Athletic, David Ornstein replied to a fan asking about Konate, and had this to say: “Indications are that Konate will get completed but there’s still work to be done.”

MORE: How Liverpool players reacted to Alisson goal in the dressing room after the game

On possibly reviving a deal for another January target in the form of Duje Caleta-Car, Ornstein added: “I think Caleta-Car was always viewed as a January stop gap option but I could be wrong.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Konate can be signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible after his impressive performances in the Bundesliga in recent times.

The Reds have had a difficult season and would surely benefit from landing a talent like Konate to give them more depth in defence after so many injury problems in that department.

Virgil van Dijk has missed much of the campaign and few clubs could cope with losing such an important player for so long, but Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also been injury prone as well.

There’s surely room for Konate to come in as the long-term partner to Van Dijk once he returns, but it seems a deal is not done yet, even if Ornstein seems confident the club will eventually get it over the line.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.