How Liverpool players reacted to Alisson goal in the dressing room after the game

Liverpool players were reportedly in awe of Alisson’s goal against West Brom as they watched it back over and over again on the screen in the away dressing room at the Hawthorns.

The Merseyside giants snatched a dramatic late victory against West Brom thanks to Alisson’s goal in stoppage time, with the Reds goalkeeper getting forward to score a superb header from a corner in what is bound to go down as one of the great moments in Premier League history.

MORE: Liverpool, take note: Pundit names in-form Premier League star as ideal Reds signing

It’s not often we see goalkeepers scoring, and it’s the first time the team’s shot-stopper has netted a dramatic winner like this – see here for details.

According to The Athletic, Alisson is hugely popular in the Liverpool squad, and the players gave him a big ovation when he came into the dressing room after the game.

The report adds that they also watched his goal over and over again, shaking their heads in disbelief.

Liverpool’s top four hopes were hanging by a thread before Alisson’s strike, which gives them renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.