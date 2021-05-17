Liverpool ace may have played his last game for the club amid transfer uncertainty

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak may reportedly have played his final game for the club as it’s still not clear if his loan move will be made into a permanent transfer deal this summer.

The Turkey international arrived from Schalke in January and got off to a slow start before showing some improvement for Liverpool, though he’s now out injured.

According to the Liverpool Echo, it now looks like Kabak won’t be back in action before the end of the season, meaning he may have made his final appearance for the club as they’re yet to decide on signing him permanently.

Kabak looks a decent young player, but LFC might also feel they could aim higher and find another central defender this summer who could improve them more.

Liverpool fans will mostly just hope Virgil van Dijk can get back from injury and reach top form again when he’s back in action next season.

There is need for more depth in Liverpool’s defence, however, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez long looking rather injury prone.

