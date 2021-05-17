National team boss likely to take huge gamble with bizarre snub of Liverpool star for Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly looking likely to snub Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold once again when it comes to selecting his squad for the European Championships this summer.

The Reds star has been one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, playing a key role in their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

MORE: Big-name goalkeeper sends message to Alisson after goal vs WBA

It now seems, however, that Alexander-Arnold’s dip in form this season has seen him fall out of favour with Southgate, according to the latest from The Athletic.

The 22-year-old is supposedly not seen as an ideal fit for what Southgate is looking for from his full-backs, which seems pretty bizarre given that he’s surely one of the best in the business.

Liverpool fans will surely be baffled by this news, but some may be relieved to see one of their most important players get a much-earned rest during the summer.

Is this the real reason UEFA blocked England from hosting the Champions League final? Click here to read more.

Alexander-Arnold has played a lot of football at a young age and could do with finally getting a break, but it could also be a blow to his confidence to be overlooked by England like this.

England fans might also be worried about Southgate’s judgement here as he prepares for Euro 2020.