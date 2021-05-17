Liverpool star Alisson does two things no other goal-scoring ‘keeper in the Premier League has done before

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson joined an elite club yesterday when he became just the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League era.

The Brazilian shot-stopper got forward superbly to score a dramatic stoppage time winner for Liverpool away to West Brom, keeping their top four hopes alive with his superb headed finish.

Remarkably, Alisson is the first goalkeeper to score with a header in the Premier League era, with the likes of Paul Robinson and Tim Howard previously seeing long goal kicks go all the way in.

As well as that, Alisson’s goal is the first from a ‘keeper to turn a draw into a victory, according to The Analyst.

The other ‘keepers to score in the Premier League are as follows…

Peter Schmeichel – Everton vs ASTON VILLA (Oct. 20, 2001)

Brad Friedel – Charlton Athletic vs BLACKBURN ROVERS (Feb. 21, 2004)

Paul Robinson – TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs Watford – (March 17, 2007)

Tim Howard – EVERTON vs Bolton Wanderers (Jan. 4, 2012)

Asmir Begovic – STOKE CITY vs Southampton (Nov. 2, 2013)

Alisson can certainly be proud of his achievement, and Liverpool fans will be thrilled that he chose such an important time to do it.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not had a good season by their high standards, but Alisson’s crucial strike could now mean they can end on a bit of a high by finishing in the top four.

