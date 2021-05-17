Man City joint-favourites for Lionel Messi transfer, Man United 25/1 outsiders

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have both been priced as 6/4 joint-favourites for the potential Lionel Messi transfer this summer.

The Argentina international is nearing the end of his contract at Barcelona and will spark one of the most exciting transfer sags of the summer if he doesn’t commit to his current club with a new deal.

It’s unsurprising to see Ladbrokes are offering odds on Messi’s next club as he leaves it until very late before giving any real signal of what he might do next, so could we soon be seeing him in the Premier League?

Messi is perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, so it would be a true privilege to watch him play in England, with a move to Man City perhaps our best hope of that happening.

Pep Guardiola worked with Messi when he was Barcelona manager all those years ago, and they could reunite to devastating effect at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, Manchester United are also at 25/1, so might be worth a shot? Okay, we’re not particularly convinced there’s any chance of it happening either, even if Man Utd are historically the bigger name than their neighbours City.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though Messi’s Barca days are all-but over, and with Sergio Aguero about to leave Man City, the odds suggest another Argentine may soon be stepping into his boots at the Etihad.”

Lionel Messi next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Man City – 6/4

PSG – 6/4

Any MLS Club – 10/1

Newell’s Old Boys – 16/1

Inter Milan – 20/1

Juventus – 20/1

Man United – 25/1