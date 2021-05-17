Manchester City are set to launch their attempt to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona, according to Todo Fichajes.

Messi’s contract with the La Liga giants is due to expire at the end of next month, meaning arguably the greatest player of all-time, who remains among the best on the planet, will be available on a free.

While that may seem like an opportunity that nobody would want to pass up, of course, there is the small detail of paying his wages, which are absolutely astronomical, or so reports have claimed.

As per Goal, Messi earns around £500K-a-week at Barcelona, which works out at £26M-a-year. That’s not a figure that many clubs in the world would be able to match.

One of those who could, however, is Manchester City, with the Premier League champions possessing financial power like very few other clubs.

As per Todo Fichajes, they are set to make their move for Messi, too, with Pep Guardiola’s side prepared to pay Messi €30M-a-year, which works out as £25.6M-a-year, in the region of what he is reportedly earning now.

Of course, Messi has a huge amount of loyalty towards Barcelona – they gave him everything – so leaving the club would be the most difficult decision he has faced in his career.

However, if he deems it the right time to part ways, Man City are thought to be waiting in the wings.

