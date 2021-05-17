Bid submitted: Manchester United better Ajax’s offer for exciting attacker in talks held today

Manchester United bettered Ajax’s £12M bid for Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana during talks which were held with the Danish club TODAY, according to Football Insider.

Sulemana, who has scored ten goals and provided three assists for Nordsjaelland this campaign, may well be on the move this summer, with both Ajax and Manchester United interested in signing him.

Football Insider claim that Ajax had already tabled a £12M bid for the 19-year-old, with Nordsjaelland understandably keen to hear what Man United had to say before agreeing to a fee £3M below their asking price.

The report claims that, in talks which were held today, Man United blew Ajax’s bid out of the water, which leaves the Red Devils in pole position to sign Sulemana in the upcoming transfer window.

It remains to be seen if he’d have a direct role to play in the first-team squad, a bit-part role a la Amad Diallo, or will be shipped out on loan, but either way, he’s one to keep an eye on for the future.

