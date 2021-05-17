Menu

Napoli join Man United in race for highly-rated defender

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Italian side Napoli have joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the race to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

READ MORE: Jamie Vardy celebrated Leicester City’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea in the most Jamie Vardy way possible

Torres, 24, has been strongly linked with a move away from Villarreal for the most part of this current season.

After joining Villarreal’s youth academy all the way back in 2014, the Spanish defender has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

Despite currently preparing for a tense Europa League final later this month against United, Torres continues to see his long-term future speculated.

With United on the lookout for a new defender to partner club captain Harry Maguire, the Red Devils look increasingly more likely to sign a new defender once the summer transfer window.

However, according to a recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are set to be rivalled by Serie A side Napoli.

More Stories / Latest News
“Scrap it” – Chelsea legend furious as VAR denies Blues FA Cup final equaliser
Leeds United eye £21.5m in-form Serie A midfielder
Opinion: Southgate has earned the right to be backed over Alexander-Arnold’s potential England omission

It has been claimed that Torres could be available for just £25m (€30m), however, United’s pursuit could depend on whether or not they’re able to lure Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

 

More Stories Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.