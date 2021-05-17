Menu

Newcastle United on red alert as Leeds United star stalls on new contract offer

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leeds United attacking midfielder Tyler Roberts has reportedly been stalling on accepting his club’s latest contract offer.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously I took the wrong decision’ – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel jokes ‘superstitions’ and tracking of Liverpool match as Alisson scored winner

Roberts, 22, joined the Whites in 2018 following a £2.5m move from West Brom’s youth academy.

Despite playing an integral role in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team plans, Roberts’ long-term future has been thrown up in the air.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider who claims the Welsh midfielder has yet to pen a new deal.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires in 12-months time and although his Yorkshire club is keen to tie him down on an improved contract, Roberts’ has yet to put pen-to-paper.

Football Insider notes that due to the midfielder’s free availability in just 12-months time, Leeds United is forced to value him at just £10m.

This could prompt Newcastle United to make a summer approached with the Magpies reportedly keen on the Welshman.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Obviously I took the wrong decision’ – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel jokes about ‘superstitions’ and tracking of Liverpool match as Alisson scored winner
La Liga still hasn’t concluded in 2020/21 but Barcelona have already begun their search for a new coach
Chelsea interested in 18-year-old striker described as “similar to Damien Duff or Chris Waddle”

Roberts has featured in 25 Premier League matches, so far this season, directly contributing to two goals along the way.

More Stories Tyler Roberts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.