Another summer transfer window is on the horizon, and it isn’t a surprise to learn that Mino Raiola and his client, Paul Pogba, will probably feature heavily during it.

The Frenchman has had a much improved season at Manchester United and has returned to being one of their most important players.

However, with his contract up in a year’s time, Raiola is clearly looking for an uplift in Pogba’s salary in order for the Red Devils to keep hold of him.

Don Balon report that the Italian wants £500,000 per week (£25m per year) for the World Cup winner, but that United are unwilling to accede to those demands.

The report further states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep hold of the player but not at any price, given the expected outlay for Jadon Sancho and others.

Should no agreement be reached, Don Balon note that Juventus will try and tempt Pogba back to Serie A, albeit they would need to pay £55m for his services to United, as well as the player’s salary.

Given the Bianconeri’s own financial problems, this may be a bridge too far even for them.