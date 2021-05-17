Steven Gerrard can feel rightly proud of the achievements of his Rangers squad, after they romped to the Scottish Premiership title.

Main rivals Celtic, who had won nine titles in a row, were a distant second and 25 points off the pace, whilst third-placed Hibernian were a cavernous 39 points adrift.

Unbeaten in their 38 game league season, Rangers scored 92 goals and conceded just 13.

To that end, everyone connected with the club would have every right to celebrate long and hard after such a wonderful campaign.

However, it would appear that some have taken things too far.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday. We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our enquiries. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) May 17, 2021

Via a tweet from Police Scotland, it appears that some Rangers players had been using sectarian language during their celebrations, and to that end, the Police will be liaising with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of their enquiries.

Other Twitter users appear to believe that the Police have been duped by a cleverly done overdub of certain footage, but this is clearly attention that Gerrard and the club could do without.