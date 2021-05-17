Menu

Real Madrid set to axe 10 stars including reported Man United target in huge summer cull

Although they’re still in with a chance of the La Liga title, Real Madrid will end the season trophy less if Atletico Madrid win their fixture at Valladolid.

The Rojiblancos owe a huge debt to former Barcelona star, Luis Suarez, after the Uruguayan hit a late winner against Osasuna on Sunday to keep Atleti at the top of the tree.

Had he not done so, Los Blancos would’ve gone into the final round of fixtures ahead of their cross-city rivals on the head-to-head record, and with the destination of the title in their own hands.

Overall, it’s been a disappointing season for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and that’s probably why as many as 10 players will be sold this summer, per The Sun.

AS, cited by The Sun, suggest that Eden Hazard will be one to be moved on, whilst Man United target, Raphael Varane, is also expected to leave the club.

Gareth Bale, Mariana Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Marcelo, Luka Jovic, Marco Asensio, Isco, and Borja Mayoral are others expected to be made available in Real’s biggest clear out for years.

  1. Maharazu abdulkarim says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Varane
    Bale
    Isco
    Marcelo
    Mariano
    Jovic
    Hazard
    Asensio
    Ceblos
    Kubo

  2. Umar faruk says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Madrid need a fresh squad cos the squad is aging but zidane most stay

  3. T'khalifa says:
    May 17, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    nice but let keep Asensio he has a future in madrid.

