Spurs star edging closer to PSG after blockbuster offer made

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier is edging closer to joining French giants Paris-Saint Germain after being offered a lucrative contract offer.

READ MORE: Manchester United have crucial edge over PSG in transfer battle for La Liga star

The defender’s time in London has been up in the air for quite some time now after the club’s signing last summer saw Daniel Levy bring in Wolves’ Matt Doherty.

However, following a patchy debuting campaign, the Irish full-back’s hopes of becoming Spurs’ preferred right-back haven’t quite gone to plan.

With Aurier still playing an integral role in the side which has included five back-to-back starts before recently picking up a groin injury, fans will be disappointed to learn the Ivorian looks set on a move to Ligue 1.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Aurier has been offered a big-money contract by Paris-Saint Germain.

Should the defender be allowed to join Paris-Saint Germain once the summer transfer window opens, Aurier will be reunited with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Football Insider goes on to report that Aurier is likely to accept Paris-Saint Germain’s recent offer with all parties involved expected to see the full-back move once the summer window opens.