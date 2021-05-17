Blow for Chelsea with three factors set to rule them out of race for superstar striker

Chelsea are in the running to sign Harry Kane, but the deal would be “incredibly difficult to negotiate”, according to the Telegraph‘s Matt Law.

Law, who tends to be pretty clued in when it comes to matters relating to Chelsea, reports that Kane has asked to leave Tottenham, with Thomas Tuchel’s men very much interested in signing him.

Chelsea are not a million miles away from being real contenders, but the lack of goal scorer has become a real problem for Tuchel and co. They need a striker this summer, at any cost.

While Kane, who is one of the greatest goal scorers in Premier League history, would be the perfect solution for Chelsea’s woes in attack, the deal does not look at all plausible.

As per the Telegraph, there are three factors in play which would prevent Kane moving to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham value Kane in the region of £150M

Spurs do not want to sell to a Premier League club

Chelsea’s rivalry with Spurs would further complicate matters

While it’s too early to say whether Chelsea can be definitively counted out of the race to sign the England striker, it would be unwise to get his name printed on the back of the new home shirt, Blues fans…

