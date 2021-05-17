Menu

Tottenham issue official response to claims Harry Kane has asked to leave

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Tottenham have issued a response amid claims that Harry Kane has asked to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sports have reported this evening that Kane has decided to leave Tottenham and wants his future resolved before he competes in the Euro 2020 tournament with England.

It’s believed that all of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been in touch with the forward’s representatives to discuss the possibility of signing him this summer.

Tottenham, who have endured yet another forgettable campaign, despite early season promise, are now looking likely to lose the man who stands between them and mediocrity.

MORE: Harry Kane asks to leave Tottenham – Man United, Man City and Chelsea all make contact

If there were ever a picture to epitomise Kane’s Tottenham career, it’s this.

More Stories / Latest News
Blow for Chelsea with three factors set to rule them out of race for superstar striker
Tottenham chief Daniel Levy’s insane valuation of Chelsea, Man United and Man City target has been revealed
Flamengo club chief comments on the interest in their midfielder as Bidding war between Barcelona and Marseille ensues

These will be concerning times for Tottenham fans, who must be dreading to think what this season would have looked like for them, had they not had Kane leading their frontline.

Sky Sports have reached out for the club for comment amid claims that Kane has decided to depart, with Spurs issuing a response which completely dodges the subject in question.

Click here for more of the latest on Harry Kane’s future

More Stories Harry Kane

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Dan says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    should have supported jose in the transfer market and Kane would have stayed
    LEVY OUT

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.